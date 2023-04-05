SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.20

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.20 and last traded at $127.87, with a volume of 61514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

