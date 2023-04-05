Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 3,896,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,270. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

