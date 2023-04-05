Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

