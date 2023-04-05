Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 10,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

