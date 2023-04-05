Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. 107,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,766. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

