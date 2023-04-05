Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. 85,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,318. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

