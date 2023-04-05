Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Cut by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,711 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 34.8% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $106,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. 85,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,318. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

