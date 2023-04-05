Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is MBA Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

