Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHA stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

