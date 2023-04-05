Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.
Science Applications International Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.
Science Applications International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.