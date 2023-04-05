Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

