Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

