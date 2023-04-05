Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.8 %

SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

