Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$4.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFX traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,099. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$5.88. The firm has a market cap of C$159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.21.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.