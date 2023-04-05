Secret (SIE) Trading Up 184.8% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 184.8% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $37.29 million and approximately $149,268.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00155818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00073282 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00835429 USD and is down -25.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $110,437.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

