Seele-N (SEELE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $81.27 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00350148 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,782,215.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

