Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $85.65 million and $2.13 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,928.56 or 1.00062593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00347293 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,869,331.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.