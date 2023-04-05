Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is AMF Tjanstepension AB’s 9th Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 791.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for about 2.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $209,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

NYSE SRE traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.60. The company had a trading volume of 189,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

