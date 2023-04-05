Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 7.8%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 749,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 887,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

