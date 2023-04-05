SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,711,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

AMGN stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

