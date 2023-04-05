SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.6 %

CFG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,449. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

