SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $12.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.19. 204,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.