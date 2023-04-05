SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.05. 42,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,401. The company has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $128.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

