SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $249.28. 23,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,106. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

