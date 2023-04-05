Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,263,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,970 shares.The stock last traded at $30.16 and had previously closed at $29.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.32%.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

