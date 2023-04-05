Siacoin Price Hits $0.0042 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $223.08 million and $8.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,202.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00328889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00074234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00557246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00449652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,667,382,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.

