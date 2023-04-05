Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

