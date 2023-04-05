SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

