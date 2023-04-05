Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.80 million.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 236,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,776,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,776,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also

