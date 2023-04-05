Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 310,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 648,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 269,040 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

