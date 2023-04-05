Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.44 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.29. 541,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,560. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

