Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

