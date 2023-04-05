Sippican Capital Advisors Has $529,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,163,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

