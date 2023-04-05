Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after buying an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 138,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,262. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

