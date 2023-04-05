Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 6,347 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in OneMain were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 85,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

