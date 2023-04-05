Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 125369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.23 price objective on Sirios Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sirios Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$24.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.34.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

Further Reading

