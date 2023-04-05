Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise Buys 1,500,000 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Paradise bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 7,594,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Skillz by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

