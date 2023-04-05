SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 7,926 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.66. 936,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.