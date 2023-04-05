SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 1.03% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 272.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GVIP traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209. The company has a market cap of $129.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

