SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 844,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Recommended Stories

