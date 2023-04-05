SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 39,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $89.15.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

