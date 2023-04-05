SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.64. The stock had a trading volume of 153,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $163.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

