Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.40 at Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.39.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN stock traded down C$1.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,823. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.35.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

