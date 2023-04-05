SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

SLR Investment stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,675. The company has a market capitalization of $803.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 138,365 shares of company stock worth $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

