Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8115 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $44.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,007.50.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

