Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.
Several research firms have commented on SNMRF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.25 ($5.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Snam Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Snam has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
About Snam
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
