Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Société BIC Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

About Société BIC

(Get Rating)

Société BIC SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment include pens, pencils, markers, coloring, and correction products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.