Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 13371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($101.09) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €101.00 ($109.78) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

