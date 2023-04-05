Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 54,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 292,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.