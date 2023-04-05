Solana (SOL) Market Cap Reaches $8.08 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Solana has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $8.08 billion and $321.80 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $20.88 or 0.00074038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 387,181,778 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

