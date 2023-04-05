Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.83. 103,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average session volume of 8,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.